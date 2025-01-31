Black Lion Investment Group Sells Miami Beach Restaurant to River Oaks Properties

Los Angeles-based real estate owner and operator Black Lion Investment Group sold Catch Miami Beach Restaurant to El Paso-based River Oaks Properties for $28.2 million.

The restaurant was developed by Robert Rivani of Black Lion, who purchased the 23,000-square-foot property in the upscale South of Fifth neighborhood for $11.5 million in 2022. The restaurant, which opened its first location in New York, signed a 15-year lease and opened last year.

Rivani’s firm owns several other properties in the Miami area, including an office building that is under construction and will deliver premium amenities such as a spa, meditation room, fitness center, salon and a podcast room along with a Japanese restaurant. It was acquired for $62.5 million and has a $50-million construction budget.