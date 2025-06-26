SoCal Cup Hosts Largest Boys Volleyball Tournament of the Year at Los Angeles Convention Center

Tournament Brings 665 Youth Volleyball Teams to Los Angeles Convention Center

(ODD4MEDIA)

The SoCal Cup, the leading series of national boys volleyball events, brought its massive ‘The Showcase’ tournament to the Los Angeles Convention Center this past Father’s Day weekend, resulting in the largest SoCal Cup event so far this year.

Owned and operated by AIM Sports Group, the three-day event drew 665 boys club volleyball teams across various age groups (12U through 18U) from all over the U.S. and beyond, driven to compete for what has become the ultimate bragging right in the sport. The SoCal Cup hosts three annual national events: this past week’s SoCal Cup Showcase, the SoCal Cup Winter Formal event in December and the SoCal Cup Open Championship in January. SoCal Cup also operates regional league tournaments throughout the year.

The Showcase event, which filled the Los Angeles Convention Center, drew a crowd of about 65,000 across the three-day event, made up of a multi-generational audience of athletes, families and spectators. With attendee well-being top of mind, AIM took extra security and safety precautions in collaboration with LAPD and the L.A. Convention Center to make sure the event was safe and seamless and that local and visiting clubs and their supporters were comfortable.

Advertisement

“Our SoCal Cup events continue to expand year over year, nurturing the exponential growth of boys volleyball as a sport,” said AIM Sports Group Founder John Gallegos. “We anticipate continued interest with the Olympic Games coming to L.A. in less than three years. Our mix of providing the highest-level competition, innovative technology and a genuinely entertaining experience for fans is a recipe designed to elevate youth sports for generations to come.”

Gallegos shared that AIM Sports Group is doubling down on supporting boys volleyball (and beyond) by investing in tech innovations focused on enhancing the day-to-day experience for athletes, athlete families, coaches and clubs.

“We launched a preview of our AIM+ tech platform at The Showcase to test engagement and gather real-time feedback, and the response exceeded our expectations,” said Gallegos. “This was a crucial step in validating our product-market fit. As AIM+ evolves, we see it becoming more than a product. It’s a tech-forward media and content platform designed to shape the future of youth sports.”

Advertisement

Gallegos noted that the AIM+ platform will be officially released and made available this fall.

“The level of competition displayed at this year’s Showcase was at an all-time high,” added AIM Sports Group Executive Director of Volleyball Ali’i Keohohou. “Having 665 club teams from across the country all playing under one roof, competing at the highest level, is a spectacle to behold. We continue to host the best teams in the country - competing in front of audiences that include many, if not all, Division 1 men’s college programs.”

Information sourced from AIM Sports. Learn more by contacting pwilliams@roxunited.com.