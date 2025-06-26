JLL Capital Markets Raises $182 Million to Capitalize Hillcrest Apartments in Thousand Oaks

Construction financing and equity arranged for multifamily development project

JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has secured $182 million in construction financing and joint venture equity to capitalize the development of Hillcrest Apartments, a 333-unit multifamily development located directly across from Amgen’s headquarters in Thousand Oaks.

JLL represented the borrower, The Latigo Group, in arranging the $182 million in financing from Bank OZK, Affinius Capital and Peakhill Equity Partners, which includes a $117.2-million senior loan from Bank OZK.

Upon completion, Hillcrest Apartments will span more than 395,000 square feet across 333 multifamily units and more than 5,700 square feet of ground-floor retail. The project will offer future residents top-of-market amenities, including a rooftop terrace with expansive views, an upscale swimming pool and robust fitness center, as well as co-working spaces, a multisport simulator, a podcasting studio, a wellness center with a sauna, cold plunge, a private yoga studio and on-site restaurants and retail.

Advertisement

Hillcrest Apartments is located at 2150 West Hillcrest Drive, one of the strongest rental submarkets in Southern California. The project will benefit from its strategic position directly off US-101 and across from Amgen’s headquarters. The area boasts an average household income of $164,000 and median home prices exceeding $1,050,000, positioning Hillcrest Apartments to offer residents a substantial discount on home ownership.

JLL Capital Market’s Advisory team was led by managing director Bercut Smith and senior director Matt Benson.

“Despite there being limited capital flows to development projects right now, the market for senior financing and subordinate financing is very liquid, and select projects can garner interest from joint venture equity providers,” said Smith. “We are excited to have played a role in helping the Latigo Group successfully capitalize their second project in the city of Thousand Oaks and become the first developer in the city to complete multiple multifamily assets with at least 100 units in more than two decades.”

Advertisement

Information sourced from JLL Capital Markets. Learn more by contacting greta.kieras@jll.com.