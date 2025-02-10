Irvine Company Acquires Newport Beach Office Building for $18M

The Irvine Company acquired an 11,500-square-foot office building located at 190 Newport Center Drive for $18 million from Meadows Asset Management.

It has proposed a large residential development that encompasses adjacent properties at 100-190 Newport Center Drive and submitted plans to build 600 luxury homes on the site. The development would be comprised of four podium-style buildings with five stories each. It would include two levels of underground parking and a fitness area. It’s close to the Fashion Island shopping center with access to restaurants, shops, nearby offices and other amenities.

Architecture firm MVE + Partners is designing the project.