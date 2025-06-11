CBRE Secures Full-Floor Lease for Evoke Advisors in Century City

CBRE has arranged a 24,470 square-foot lease for Evoke Advisors at 2121 Avenue of the Stars in Century City. CBRE’s Blake Mirkin and Kyle Widener represented the tenant. The landlord is Irvine Management Company.

This lease marks a significant headquarters relocation for Evoke Advisors, one of the nation’s leading Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). The firm has been ranked No. 1 on Forbes’ “America’s Top RIA Firms” list for three consecutive years, a testament to its innovative investment strategies and client-first approach.

“We’re thrilled to have facilitated Evoke Advisors’ headquarters move to a full floor at 2121 Avenue of the Stars in Century City,” said Mirkin. “This 10-year lease underscores the strong demand for high-quality office space in premier locations and reflects how top firms are prioritizing vibrant, talent-rich environments to support long-term growth.”

Advertisement

2121 Avenue of the Stars is a premier office tower in the heart of Century City, offering modern design, sustainable features and panoramic city views. The building’s prime location, upscale amenities and proximity to top dining, retail and transit options continue to attract leading firms seeking high-performance work environments in one of Los Angeles’ most desirable business districts.

Having weathered decades of market cycles, Evoke Advisors focus is on creating resilient investment portfolios by going beyond traditional approaches. The RIA was founded to act as a true fiduciary partner, striving to provide unbiased, tailored advice and seeking select investment opportunities.

Information sourced from CBRE and Evoke Advisors. To learn more, contact Irine.Spivak@cbre.com.