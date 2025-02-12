Burns & McDonnell Moves to Larger Space in Downtown Los Angeles

Burns & McDonnell, an engineering, architecture and construction firm, has announced the relocation and expansion of its Los Angeles office.

The new 11,689-square-foot space at 444 Flower St. represents a more than 60% increase in office space, providing capacity for over 80 employees - with room to more than double the firm’s team in Los Angeles. Designed with collaboration and employee well-being in mind, the new office offers expanded meeting spaces to enhance teamwork and innovation. Employees will also enjoy access to public art, a coffee shop, diverse dining options and landscaped terraces showcasing stunning city views.

“Our new Los Angeles office reflects our commitment to our clients, our people and our community,” said Rashmi Menon, vice president and general manager in California for Burns & McDonnell. “This expansion allows us to foster a vibrant, client-focused presence while continuing to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service.”

Advertisement

Burns & McDonnell opened its first Los Angeles office in 1923. Since then, the firm has led projects in sectors including water, power, manufacturing, aviation, federal, environmental, life sciences and aerospace. The firm supports clients throughout California, including Los Angeles World Airports, Hollywood Burbank Airport, City of Anaheim Public Utilities, Northrop Grumman, San Diego Gas & Electric, Southern California Edison, SoCalGas and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

Today, Burns & McDonnell operates in California from offices in Los Angeles, Brea, San Diego, and the San Francisco Bay Area, which together are home to more than 350 employee-owners.

“The expansion of Burns & McDonnell in downtown Los Angeles is a great example of how businesses contribute to the vitality of our community,” said Chad Maender, president and CEO of the LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce. “We’re proud to partner with companies like Burns & McDonnell that help drive economic development, create jobs and strengthen our business community.”

Advertisement

“Burns & McDonnell’s growth in downtown Los Angeles is a significant milestone and highlights our city’s strength as a hub for innovation and growth,” said Maria S. Salinas, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce.