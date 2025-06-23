Reseda Apartments Acquired for $51 Million by Beverly Hills Investment Firm

The Candlewood North apartment complex in Northridge was acquired by Beverly Hills-based Post Investment Group for $51.1 million, or $270,000 per unit. The 189-unit community at 9830 Reseda Blvd. had been acquired by the seller, Waterton, for $43.6 million in 2016.

The three-story, three-building apartment complex was originally built in 1964. It is located near the Northridge Fashion Center. Amenities include renovated interiors, redesigned lobby and corridors, controlled building access, covered parking and a sundeck.

Information for this article was sourced from Post Investment Group.