Advertisement
Commercial Real Estate

Reseda Apartments Acquired for $51 Million by Beverly Hills Investment Firm

Candlewood North Apartments Location
(Created with Datawrapper)
By David NusbaumContributor 

The Candlewood North apartment complex in Northridge was acquired by Beverly Hills-based Post Investment Group for $51.1 million, or $270,000 per unit. The 189-unit community at 9830 Reseda Blvd. had been acquired by the seller, Waterton, for $43.6 million in 2016.

The three-story, three-building apartment complex was originally built in 1964. It is located near the Northridge Fashion Center. Amenities include renovated interiors, redesigned lobby and corridors, controlled building access, covered parking and a sundeck.

Information for this article was sourced from Post Investment Group.

Advertisement

More from Business by LA Times Studios

Photo of Adam Pastor

Adam Pastor Joins Cushman & Wakefield as Vice Chair of Industrial Advisory Group

High-rise building in Century City under construction

Restaurants and Retail Target New Space Amid Century City Office Boom

Brea Industrial Sold Location

Brea Industrial Building Sold for $53.7 Million to Botanics Manufacturer

Commercial real estate property at 323 Marine on Balboa Island

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Record-Setting Sale of Balboa Island Mixed-Use/Retail Property

Aerial view of The Shops at Hancock Lofts

CBRE Announces $13-Million Sale of West Hollywood Retail Property

Commercial Real Estate
David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
Advertisement