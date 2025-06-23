Advertisement
Goods & Retail

Los Angeles Logistics Firm Warp Raises $10 Million

American connections map for internet, transport, and calling
(David Carillet - stock.adobe.com)
By David NusbaumContributor 

Warp, a technology-powered middle-mile logistics company, raised $10 million in a Series A round led by Up.Partners and Blue Bear Capital. This funding round brings Warp’s total to $22 million since inception in 2021.

The company will utilize capital to expand its AI systems and launch a fully robotic cross-dock. This facility automates the entire freight lifecycle from inbound receiving and dimensioning to smart sortation and outbound dispatch. Warp already uses AI across routing, pricing, scheduling, visibility and customer service to gain efficiency and reduce costs.

“This round isn’t about growing a team. It is about multiplying output,” said Daniel Sokolovsky, chief executive and co-founder of Warp, in a statement.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Warp.

More Business Updates

Goods & RetailINVESTMENTS & FUNDING
David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
Advertisement