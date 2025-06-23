Los Angeles Logistics Firm Warp Raises $10 Million

Warp, a technology-powered middle-mile logistics company, raised $10 million in a Series A round led by Up.Partners and Blue Bear Capital. This funding round brings Warp’s total to $22 million since inception in 2021.

The company will utilize capital to expand its AI systems and launch a fully robotic cross-dock. This facility automates the entire freight lifecycle from inbound receiving and dimensioning to smart sortation and outbound dispatch. Warp already uses AI across routing, pricing, scheduling, visibility and customer service to gain efficiency and reduce costs.

“This round isn’t about growing a team. It is about multiplying output,” said Daniel Sokolovsky, chief executive and co-founder of Warp, in a statement.

Information for this article was sourced from Warp.