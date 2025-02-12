Hanley Investment Group Arranges $6.22-Million Sale of Chipotle Mexican Grill and Starbucks Drive-Thru in Rancho Cucamonga

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has announced that the firm arranged the sale of two stand-alone buildings occupied by Chipotle Mexican Grill and the adjacent Starbucks Drive-Thru in Rancho Cucamonga. The sales price was $6.22 million.

Hanley Investment Group’s executive vice presidents Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko represented the seller, Chase Partners Ltd., based in Glendale. The buyer, a private investor based in Los Angeles, was represented by Shirley Kim at Epique Realty, also of Los Angeles.

The property involved a complete rehabilitation of the facility and the expansion of Starbucks by the developer, Chase Partners Ltd., a leading retail and industrial developer in Southern California since 1993. Chase is an active developer of Starbucks and Chipotle sites, as well as other name-brand retail developments, with a dozen projects currently underway. Michael Carter served as the project manager for Chase.

“We generated multiple qualified offers primarily from Southern California-based buyers and leveraged our extensive broker relationships to procure a repeat all-cash buyer, ensuring a smooth and timely closing by year-end,” said Asher.

Built in 2003, the two freestanding properties occupied by a 2,508-square-foot Chipotle Mexican Grill and a 4,000-square-foot Starbucks Drive-Thru sit on a 1.31-acre parcel located at 10811-10831 Foothill Boulevard, near the signalized intersection of Foothill Boulevard (U.S. Route 66 with over 32,000 cars per day) and Aspen Avenue.

Starbucks recently signed a new 10-year extension, expanding into the adjacent 2,500-square-foot space for a total of 4,000 square feet, showing its continued long-term commitment to this location.

According to Asher, Chipotle has nine years remaining on its lease, having recently extended early for five years, demonstrating its ongoing investment in the site.

Chipotle and Starbucks are located across from Terra Vista Town Center.

Asher added, “It was one of our most sought-after listings in 2024, receiving significant interest and activity from both buyers and brokers. The combination of two corporate leases with two of the most recognizable national credit QSR tenants in the U.S., both with a 21-year operating history at the site, made it a highly desirable investment.”