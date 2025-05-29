The Paley Center for Media Announces New Members to Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors

The Paley Center for Media has announced the addition of prominent leaders in the fields of media, sports, technology, business and entertainment to its Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors.

Joining the Paley Board of Trustees are David W. Checketts, managing partner, Checketts Partners Investment Management; Eli Manning, two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP; founder, Ten Till Productions; Alexis Ohanian, founder of Seven Seven Six & Reddit, founding control owner, Angel City FC, Los Angeles Golf Club, and ATHLOS; Ted Sarandos, co-CEO, Netflix; and Gary Vaynerchuk, chief executive officer, VaynerMedia.

Joining the Paley Los Angeles Board of Governors are Jim Burtson, president, CAA, and Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, Meta.

“We are proud to welcome these exceptional and distinguished leaders to the Paley Center’s Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president & CEO, The Paley Center for Media. “Their visionary leadership across media, sports, technology, business and entertainment embodies the highest standards of excellence, and their collective expertise will be instrumental in advancing our mission and reinforcing Paley’s role as the leading nonprofit in the media industry.”

The Paley Center’s Board of Trustees is chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., executive vice chairman and former CEO, Hearst, and is composed of leaders from the worlds of media, sports, gaming, entertainment and more. The Board offers guidance in support of the organization’s mission to lead the conversation around today’s rapidly evolving media landscape and provides critical input on strategy and operations, including public programs and exhibits, educational classes, workshops and industry events hosted by the Paley Media Council.

The Los Angeles Board of Governors advises the Paley Center on its strategic goals and Los Angeles programming calendar. Additionally, the Board of Governors commits their time to help the Paley Center forge new partnerships and expand its constituency to ensure the Paley Center stays at the forefront of media and technology on the West Coast and remains the preeminent media organization for the industry and the public.

Information was sourced from PR Newswire. To learn more, contact press@paleycenter.com.