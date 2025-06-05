JPI Breaks Ground on New Luxury Development in Fountain Valley

New mixed-use community will bring housing, dining and retail to Orange County in 2028

JPI, a developer of multifamily communities, has officially broken ground on 10231 Slater Avenue, a 3.34-acre site in Fountain Valley. JPI, in partnership with Chicago-based Heitman, will develop a 272-home, five-story, Class A community on the site that will redefine residential and mixed-use living in the city.

Slater Ave. Apartments will be the city’s first, new, institutional-sized, multifamily development in over 20 years and its first-ever luxury apartment community. Designed with a wrap-style configuration, the project will feature approximately 7,300 square feet of restaurant space, 1,600 square feet of retail and more than 15,000 square feet of resort-inspired amenities.

“JPI is proud to bring thoughtfully planned, high-quality housing to Fountain Valley,” said Seth Dorros, senior vice president of land acquisition at JPI. “This community will not only set a new standard for residential living in Orange County but also aims to address the housing demands of the city, both market-rate and affordable. It’s an investment not just in the city’s future but in the future quality of life for all residents who will call it home.”

Ideally located just four miles from the Irvine Business Complex, one of Southern California’s largest employment centers, and minutes from the Huntington Beach Pier, Slater Ave. Apartments offers seamless access to over 120,000 businesses and more than one million jobs within a 15-mile radius. Residents will also enjoy proximity to top-tier restaurants and the 640-acre Mile Square Regional Park.

Future residents will enjoy two resort-style pools, co-working lounges, wellness spaces and open-air gathering areas. The community’s vibrant mixed-use component will bring new dining and retail options to the neighborhood, enhancing the experience for both residents and the broader community.

Fountain Valley and the greater coastal Orange County region face a severe housing shortage. Since 1980, the city has added more than 13,000 jobs but just 338 market-rate apartments. Slater Ave. Apartments addresses this critical housing gap while supporting the area’s ongoing economic growth. The development will include 33 low-income affordable units, making up 12% of the total, to ensure more inclusive access to housing. In addition to meeting housing needs, the project will strengthen the local economy by introducing new dining and retail opportunities, creating lasting benefits for both residents and businesses.

JPI closed on the land in April 2025, with first unit deliveries slated for 2027.

Information was sourced from JPI. Learn more by contacting madison.berube@jpi.com.