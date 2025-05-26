Fontana Amazon Fresh Store Sells for $17.8 Million

Sage Investco sold a 40,100-square-foot Amazon Fresh store in Fontana for $17.8 million to a private buyer. The store is the first Amazon Fresh location in San Bernardino County and opened last September to much fanfare after several years of construction. It is located in the Citrus Crossroads Shopping Center alongside Starbucks, Habit Burger Grill, Fedex and West Coast Dental.

The 54,000-square-foot property was built on a 4.9-acre parcel. It was billed as a modern prototype for the grocer in Southern California, according to listing documents from brokerage firm Newmark, which represented the seller Newport Beach-based developer Sage Investco. That design integrates the store’s online grocery services with home delivery and in-store pickup options.

Information for this article was sourced from Newmark.