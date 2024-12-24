BD&J Holiday Toy Drive Partners with Los Angeles Unified School District

As a testament to the importance of community support, L.A.-based personal injury law firm BD&J’s 2024 holiday toy drive has delivered holiday cheer to more than 150 students in need within the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). The firm announced in a press release that it partnered with local businesses across the region to collect new, unopened toys for elementary-aged students who belong to families struggling with low income or homelessness this holiday season.

BD&J partnered with LAUSD’s Beyond the Bell afterschool program and Wellness Programs to deliver some holiday cheer to those most in need. In addition to working alongside local businesses like Starbucks, Mestiza Coffee House, Self-Care by Ashh, LLC and Arts District Brewing Company, the toy drive was also promoted by local radio stations 93.5 KDAY and Cali 93.9.

The firm emphasizes a focus on providing service and care to those in need throughout California. This holiday toy drive highlights devotion to that goal, beyond the realm of law.

“Our team is made up of those who want to help others, above all else,” stated BD&J co-founder Kevin Danesh. “This drive is just the beginning of our community outreach efforts. We’re extremely proud of the result, and we hope to top it next year.”

“We’ve been dedicated to serving Californians for decades as attorneys, but we’re ready to do more for the community,” said Danesh in a previous announcement. “We’re so honored LAUSD agreed to work with us on this drive; it’s been a labor of love for us. LAUSD does incredible work every day for students and their families. It’s great to be a part of that.”

Information for this article was sourced from PR Newswire.