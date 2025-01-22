ZM Trucks Announces First North American Manufacturing Plant and New Regional Headquarters in Fontana

ZM Trucks, a zero-emissions commercial truck company, has announced via a press release that it has established its first North American manufacturing plant in Fontana. This milestone also marks the relocation of the company’s regional headquarters to the Fontana facility, solidifying its commitment to advancing sustainable transportation solutions in the United States. The newly constructed facility spans 9.67 acres with a 210,000-square-foot factory floor and is located about 49 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

The manufacturing plant will serve as the cornerstone of owner company ZO Motors’ U.S. operations through its subsidiary, ZM Trucks, supporting the production of a diverse portfolio of zero-emission products. Initially, this will include electric commercial trucks, terminal tractors and airport ground service equipment under the ZM Trucks brand. The new facility is expected to begin production in the first half of 2025.

“Our new Fontana facility reflects ZO Motors’ commitment to the U.S. market and sustainable innovation,” said Joost de Vries, CEO of ZO Motors. “This expansion allows us to deliver zero-emission solutions that lower total cost of ownership and drive long-term value for our customers.”

The new regional headquarters and manufacturing facility in Fontana are expected to create significant job opportunities in the region while reinforcing ZO Motors’ mission to lead the transition to cleaner, more sustainable transportation solutions.

Originating from Japan, ZM Trucks specializes in the R&D, manufacturing and sales of intelligent new-energy commercial vehicles with powertrain choices that include Battery Electric, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric and to-be-announced Hydrogen ICE.

Information for this article was sourced from PR Newswire.