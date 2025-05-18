Business Travelers Find a Bouquet of New Hotels Blossoming Throughout Los Angeles

Hotel space is expanding rapidly as the Los Angeles region prepares for large-scale events and economic growth

Despite recent challenges ranging from wildfires to economic uncertainty, Los Angeles remains a prime destination, not only for tourists but business travelers as well.

For businesses that regularly host out-of-town clients, sales meetings or corporate events, the list of options of places to stay has gotten significantly longer in recent times. In fact, there are literally thousands of new, remodeled and/or updated rooms in the region that can be booked, with even more on the horizon as the region prepares for many large-scale events, including the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games.

Assembled here are some of the newest hotels in the area, each aiming to establish itself as a new favorite for out-of-town travelers and the businesses that host them. Each of these hotels offers a unique stay experience – from beachfront luxury and historic glamour to boutique charm – along with amenities like meeting spaces, concierge service and fast Wi-Fi that cater to business travelers.

AC Hotel Pasadena

The AC Hotel Pasadena opened on April 1, 2025. It is a new 194-key property located in Pasadena’s Playhouse Village. The hotel offers a blend of European-inspired design and contemporary comfort under the AC Hotel brand and will premiere in early 2025. The property, which is located adjacent to Colorado Boulevard, includes a rooftop lounge. Built with business travelers in mind, the location features five meeting and event spaces on-site for meetings or receptions. The hotel’s style emphasizes open-concept public spaces and curated local art, giving it a boutique feel within a business hotel model.

Burton House Beverly Hills

The Burton House Beverly Hills has opened under the Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio group of hotels. The 186-room property, which includes studios and suites, was named for Beverly Hills founder Burton Edmond Green. The hotel, which was upgraded from what was previously the Residence Inn by Marriott Beverly Hills, also includes the Emerald Lounge Bar & Restaurant, which features California- Mediterranean cuisine. Guests enjoy a residential vibe (rooms have kitchenettes) paired with innovative touches like robotic service. While intimate in style, the hotel is business-friendly – it features a business corner and concierge for any printing or work needs and ample suite space for working.

Cambria Hotel Burbank Airport

A new Cambria Hotel opened next to Hollywood Burbank Airport, located across the street from Metrolink’s Burbank Airport North Station. The six-story, 150-room hotel includes 1,131 square feet of meeting space, a fitness center and outdoor courtyard, a library lounge, a grab-and-go market and restaurant RhuBAR.

Hampton Inn Suites

This newly built 94-room Hampton Inn in the heart of Hollywood features modern rooms equipped with mini-fridges, microwaves and coffee makers. Parking is available on-site: a definite perk in this area. While a mid-range chain, this hotel is brandnew in Hollywood, offering business visitors a clean, reliable option with a fresh design while bringing Hilton’s latest tech amenities (digital key, etc.) to a bustling tourist area, catering to businesses with a strict travel budget. It provides a 24-hour business center, free high-speed internet and a comfortable lobby with work nooks. A small meeting room is also available for business gatherings or team meetings. Additionally, its location offers quick access to the studios in Hollywood and Burbank for those traveling for the entertainment industry.

Fairmont Breakers Long Beach

Fairmont Breakers Long Beach in Downtown Long Beach opened late last year near the Convention Center and waterfront. There are 185 lavish rooms and suites in the fully restored 1920s building. The return of the Sky Room, a restaurant with sweeping views, has been hailed as one of the best reopenings in L.A. County. The location also offers a range of meeting and event spaces for conferences and business events. Event planning services are available, making it ideal for corporate retreats or upscale events.

Hilton Garden Inn Los Angeles Airport

Hilton Garden Inn LAX opened in January of this year as a new upscale business hotel about two miles from the LAX terminals and features free shuttle service. It is a new property converted from a previous hotel and completely updated. It offers 178 modern rooms and suites, an on-site restaurant and bar (plus evening room service) and a 24-hour fitness center. Guests enjoy free Wi-Fi, and for those with cars, there’s onsite parking and EV charging available. Being an airport hotel, it also provides a complimentary 24/7 shuttle to LAX. The property has a bright, contemporary design following Hilton Garden Inn’s latest prototype – think open lobby spaces with a casual café vibe and plenty of seating for work or socializing. The hotel is also unusually upscale for the area and features a dedicated business center as well as several meeting rooms for small meetings or presentations. In the rooms, guests have large desks and ergonomic chairs. Fast internet and plenty of quiet common areas make it easy to get work done between flights.

Kodo Hotel

The name “kodō” means “heartbeat” in Japanese. Located in a century-old and repurposed firehouse originally known as Engine Company 17, at the heart of Los Angeles’ Arts District, the Kodo Hotel is a Japanese-minimalist-designed nine-room boutique hotel. The hotel is accompanied by a Japanese American fusion restaurant and café.

Le Petit Pali

The recently opened Le Petit Pali Brentwood, which is a reimagining of the former Brentwood Inn (formerly the Brentwood Motor Hotel), is a newer addition to Avi Brosh’s Palisociety portfolio. The 25-room luxury inn is styled as an elevated bed-and-breakfast. The property centers around a charming courtyard with a fountain and firepits. While primarily leisure-oriented, it can function as a peaceful base for business travelers seeking a home-like environment. There are no formal meeting rooms, but the hotel’s intimate common areas (or nearby cafés in Brentwood) can serve for casual meetings. A concierge is available to assist with any business services as needed.

Marriott Long Beach

The fully renovated Marriott Long Beach Downtown reopened last year in the heart of Long Beach’s business district and waterfront attractions. A top-to-bottom renovation of the former Renaissance Hotel, it is now branded as a Marriott flagship. The hotel offers newly decorated rooms and suites with modern coastal-Californian décor. Features include an on-site restaurant and bar, 24-hour room service, an outdoor heated pool with sun deck and a large fitness center. By rebranding and redesigning, this property brings Marriott’s latest design concepts to Long Beach. The hotel boasts a range of meeting and event spaces (over 10,000 square feet total) including ballrooms and boardrooms, suitable for conferences or banquets. There’s a dedicated business center, on-site audiovisual services and highspeed Wi-Fi. Its downtown location and modern facilities make it a prime choice for business conferences in Long Beach.

Olivia Hotel

The Olivia Hotel opened in late 2024 as a new boutique business hotel, convenient to Westside business centers and UCLA. Its modern, minimalist aesthetic features contemporary rooms designed for comfort and productivity. Amenities emphasize a work-play balance: Guests enjoy ergonomic workspaces in-room, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and a serene outdoor courtyard with a firepit for after-work relaxation. A 24/7 fitness room is also available for guests to stay active. Designed with business travelers in mind, every room doubles as a productive workspace (think large desks and plenty of outlets), and the hotel provides 24-hour business services. While there are no large meeting rooms, the lobby and courtyard can host small informal meetings.

Regent Santa Monica

The former Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel just south of Santa Monica Pier has been renovated, updated and reopened under InterContinental Hotels Group’s Regent Hotels & Resorts luxury brand. The property’s room count was reduced to around 200 from 342, while the hotel includes a spa and a beachfront pool deck. There’s an emphasis on hyper-personalized service – staff greet guests by name and attend to every detail with “elevated formality,” bringing a Beverly Hills level of luxury to the beach. The design features cool, muted tones for a refined coastal ambiance. Extensive meeting and event spaces (over 20,000 square feet total, with indoor/outdoor venues) are available for conferences. Also on offer is a business center and concierge services.

The Sandbourne Santa Monica

The Sandbourne Santa Monica has opened at the beachfront Santa Monica site that previously housed Le Merigot. The 175-room hotel includes 10,000 square feet of meeting space, a 200-square-foot dog park and the 187-seat Cali-Mediterranean restaurant, Marelle. The hotel, which is part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, will add a full-service spa this year. Approximately 10,000 square feet of event space are onsite for meetings and events. This includes flexible meeting rooms for corporate gatherings or social events.

STILE Downtown Los Angeles

The STILE Downtown Los Angeles has reopened at the DTLA site of what was previously the Ace Hotel on Broadway. Operated by Kasa Living, the 182-room property features a rooftop pool and 5,000 square feet of meeting space. The hotel also adjoins the 1,600-seat live events theater that is now known as the United Theater on Broadway.

The Winfield and The Craftsman

Sonder Holdings has opened two apartment-style hotels in Downtown L.A.’s Jewelry District. The Winfield is a 125-unit property that includes 34 studios and 70 one-bedroom units. The property was redeveloped out of what was the former flagship store for men’s clothier Foreman & Clark and features a Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen outlet. Three blocks away from The Winfield, Sonder also opened The Craftsman. The 110-unit apartment-style hotel is in what was previously the 101-year-old Lane Mortgage Building.