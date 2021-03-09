Founder, Chief Executive Officer

Hudson Davis Communications

Amanda Davis is the founder and chief idea officer of Hudson Davis Communications. With nearly two decades of experience in B2B marketing, Davis has worked for some of the world’s biggest companies across a variety of verticals including entertainment, travel, real estate, finance, mining, manufacturing, and more. She is an expert in developing marketing, communications, and brand strategies that amplify business for companies of all sizes. Under her stewardship, Hudson Davis is an integrated marketing communications agency focused on providing best-in-class B2B marketing communications solutions across a diverse range of industries and verticals. She has built a company with expert marketers and communicators who have worked for the world’s top companies; Hudson Davis delivers creative solutions to drive business, amplify strategy, and create lasting impact. She is a true leader, creating strong businesses and relationships amidst the most challenging of times.