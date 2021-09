Chief Financial Officer

Barnstorm

As CFO at Barnstorm, Bharti Sattar translates corporate goals into a strategic road map. Sattar steers the team to reach milestones for sustainable growth in revenue, brand recognition and distinction, while elevating opportunities for professional growth, quality work and added shareholder value. Sattar has a strong foundation in financial operations; analysis and reporting; project management; compliance; fostering productivity; communications; leading by example; and evangelizing about reimagining “job duties” and redefining their roles to focus on individual contributions, incremental change and raising the bar for excellence. Sattar’s priorities at Barnstorm are talent retention, automation and streamlining, managing profitability levers in building efficient profitability, “out-of-the-box” advancement ideas, portfolio diversification and market optimization.