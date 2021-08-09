President

Don Lee Farms

Donald Goodman is the founder and CEO of Don Lee Farms, a California-based family food company, pioneer of organic, plant-based and traditional meat proteins for some of the world’s most recognized brands. Under his stewardship, products are sold nationwide under the Don Lee Farms label, private brands and partner brands. Goodman helped build one of California’s largest family-owned producers of meat and plant-based foods, producing over one million portions a day. Recently, Goodman ensured Don Lee Farms provided over 100 million meals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company partnered with farmers, growers and distributors to assemble food boxes for needy families. The boxes were distributed by USDA’s Farmers To Families Food Box Program, mobilizing resources to support U.S. agriculture, fight hunger and support American families through “truck to trunk” drive-through distribution.