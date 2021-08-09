Chief Executive Officer

Movers+Shakers

Evan Horowitz is the CEO of Movers+Shakers, a disruptive marketing agency with over 100 billion views across its TikTok campaigns. In the last two years, Horowitz has grown the company headcount 30 times to keep up with growing demand. Horowitz spent the first 10 years of his career in the big business world working for major brands. Then in 2016, he started Movers+Shakers. The company was born as a collaboration between his marketing expertise and his husband’s Broadway experience, founded with a mission to spread joy. The company helps brands build relevance and connect to culture, to help drive brand love. Movers+Shakers works across mainstream and emerging social platforms, like TikTok. The company has experienced explosive growth in the past year, driven by some truly innovative campaigns developed by business and marketing powerhouse Horowitz.