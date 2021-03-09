Finalist: Bonita “Bonnie” Lee

Chief Executive Officer

Hanmi Financial Corp.

Bonnie Lee has served as president and CEO of Hanmi Financial since May 2019. Prior to her promotion to CEO, she served as senior EVP and COO. Under Lee’s leadership, Hanmi Financial Corporation, the holding company of Hanmi Bank, recorded net income of $42.2 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, in 2020, compared with $32.8 million, or $1.06 per diluted share in 2019. This year’s solid first quarter performance was highlighted by strong loan production, notable deposit growth, careful noninterest expense management, a significant improvement in nonaccrual loans and excellent earnings. Under Lee’s stewardship, the bank helped borrowers affected by the pandemic through loan modifications. The bank funded over 3,000 loans amounting to approximately $309 million under the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program in 2020, while protecting the value of the loan portfolio.