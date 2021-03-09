Finalist: Damian Gancman

Chief Financial Officer

Cityview

Cityview is a premier investment management and development firm dedicated to redefining urban living. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Dallas and San Antonio, Cityview has invested in and developed more than $2 billion in real estate assets since 2003. Damian Gancman manages the firm’s finance, accounting and reporting processes and coordinates with Cityview’s fund managers. He is a member of the Investment Committee for Cityview’s existing funds. Gancman focuses on new strategic ventures for Cityview, managing underwriting of new portfolio and project acquisitions, managing the due diligence process and implementing asset management strategies. Gancman also works with Cityview’s executive management on implementing company initiatives for raising new funds, expanding the firm’s investors, and identifying new strategic opportunities.