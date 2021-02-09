Finalist: David Gasparyan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phonexa

Phonexa founder and CEO David Gasparyan has been a serial entrepreneur and visionary in the tech space for the past two decades by creating a diverse mix of companies offering unique digital marketing solutions. More recently in 2016, he founded Phonexa, an all-in-one marketing platform for calls, leads, clicks and email. As communication methods have evolved, Phonexa’s formative tools have shaped how industry-leading companies in the insurance, home service and financial spaces connect with consumers. Phonexa Holdings has grown and built teams and headquarters over the last five years in Glendale, United Kingdom and Ukraine and now collectively has a staff of 130. Revenue has reached to $200 million annually ever since the inception of Phonexa Holdings. As a byproduct of Gasparyan’s leadership, Phonexa took great pride during the pandemic by growing its operations and not cutting any staff.