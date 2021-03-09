Finalist: Ed Bagdasarian

Chief Executive Officer

Intrepid Investment Bankers

Ed Bagdasarian’s professional career spans over three decades and his accomplishments include helping build two preeminent middle-market M&A advisory firms, overseeing their sale to two of the largest financial institutions in the world, and advising some of the leading entrepreneurs and middle-market companies in defining M&A and capital transactions. Bagdasarian is currently the CEO and a founding principal of Intrepid Investment Bankers, an L.A.-based investment bank providing M&A, capital raising and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs and middle-market companies. He sets and executes the firm’s vision, and he manages client relationships and oversees the execution of key advisory mandates. Nine years after founding Intrepid, Bagdasarian and his partners joined MUFG Union Bank to become the bank’s advisory unit and a member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.