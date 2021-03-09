Finalist: Gary Hsueh

Chief Financial Officer

Grindr

Grindr is a location-based social application for gay, bi, trans, queer people and other members of the LGBT community. It was one of the first geo-social apps for gay men when it launched in March 2009 and has since become the largest and most popular gay mobile app in the world. Gary Hsueh is Grindr’s CFO, a role he has had since June of 2020. He previously served as cofounder and managing partner of Catapult Capital LLC, a private equity firm that focuses on small- to middle-market transactions. The firm’s areas of focus include internet, advertising, media, consumer and broader technology. He also served as VP, global head of search partnerships for Yahoo!, where he led a high-performing business development team that sourced, managed, and executed Yahoo!'s search distribution and content partnerships.