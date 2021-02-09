Finalist: Giles Harrison

Chief Financial Officer

Farmers Insurance

Giles Harrison started his career as an associate at Prudential where he quickly moved up. Then he became vice president at Deutsche Bank, and in 2000, Giles got a job at Lehman Brothers. He has been a part of Zurich Insurance and Farmers Insurance since 2015, moving from Switzerland to Los Angeles very recently. In his role as CFO for Farmers Group, Inc., Harrison is responsible for all financial matters including financial accounting and reporting, planning and performance management, investments, treasury, actuarial, tax and finance operations. Prior to Farmers, Harrison held several key leadership positions at Zurich Insurance, including CEO of Regional Markets EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), and Head of Group Mergers&Acquisitions. He holds a B.A. from Oxford University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.