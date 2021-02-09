Finalist: Jason Nazar

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Comparably

Jason Nazar brings 16 years of experience as a serial tech entrepreneur, investor, and advisor to his role as co-founder and CEO of Comparably. Providing a fair, accurate and comprehensive view of what it’s like to work at companies, users can anonymously input and access compensation and culture data based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Under Nazar’s leadership, Comparably has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for recruitment branding and marketing, and a trusted place for salary and workplace culture data. Comparably is renowned for its annual Best Places to Work which publishes 16 categories of “best of” lists each year. He currently serves on the board of latech.org, a non-profit that brings educational resources, such as laptops and iPads, to underserved and underprivileged kids.