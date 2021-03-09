Finalist: Kevin Trosian

Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Trosian brings over 20 years of experience in technology/software, operations and financial infrastructure/transactions to 3PL Central. Prior to joining, he was CFO of Shift Media, a SaaS provider of software and tools for collaboration in digital media. Earlier in his career, Trosnian was an SVP at Global Eagle Entertainment and ran various functions in finance, operations, and strategy. He was also a VP at both Power-One, Inc. (acquired by ABB) and Mindspeed Technologies, Inc. (acquired by Intel and M-A/ COM) where he led M&A, IR and capital raises, directed restructuring efforts and implemented financial controls, among other corporate responsibilities. Earlier in his career, Trosnian was a sell-side analyst and VP at Bank of America (f/k/a Montgomery Securities) and performed research on heart transplant patients at the UCLA Medical Center.