Finalist: Pouria Abbassi

Chief Executive Officer

ASUCLA

Pouria Abbassi has been the CEO of large organizations in three different industries – hospitality, health care and higher education – and has served Angelenos and Californians for over 20 years in an executive capacity. In 2018, Abbassi returned to his alma mater UCLA as the CEO and executive director of Associated Students UCLA (ASUCLA). Established in 1919,ASUCLA is the largest organization of its kind in the world and plays a pivotal role in expanding UCLA’s presence worldwide. With a sales budget of $150 million and a workforce of over 1800, securing and expanding the trademark, licensing and presence of the UCLA brand, and global merchandising are the key areas that he oversees. Throughout the pandemic, ASUCLA, under Abbassi’s leadership, has been uniquely successful in maintaining communication and pursuing opportunities to deliver on its mission and vision in support of the Bruin student body.