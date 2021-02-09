Finalist: Reynolds C. Bish

Chief Executive Officer

Kofax

Reynolds Bish became CEO and a director of Kofax, a leading supplier of intelligent automation software for digital workflow transformation, in 2017 when Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm focused on enterprise software, acquired Lexmark Enterprise Software. Kofax conducts global business, employing approximately 2,000 employees in over 30 countries with annual revenues exceeding $600 million. Bish leads Kofax in partnering with strategic businesses, including two acquisitions that strengthen and enhance digital capture and SaaS-based capabilities for Kofax’s Intelligent Automation Platform. Recently, Kofax acquired PSIGEN Systems, Inc., adding to its document capture software and solutions, extending their leadership in the capture market, and adding content management software and solutions to their product portfolio while increasing their customer and partner ecosystem.