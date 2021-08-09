Chief Financial Officer

Financial Partners

Mary Torsney has served as CFO and senior vice president of Financial Partners Credit Union, a Southern California-based, member-owned financial institution for 12 years. Torsney leads the financial strategy and is part of the Executive Management Team that grew the Credit Union from $700 million to $1.8 billion in assets. She also worked with regulators to secure the low-income designation for the organization as part of its community development strategy. As a strong supporter of the credit union movement, Torsney has served on several Credit Union National Association (CUNA) committees, including the CUNA Finance Executive Committee, the CUNA Finance Regulatory Council, and the CUNA Finance Membership council. And, in her spare time, she is the board treasurer for Rainbow Services which provides shelter and support to anyone impacted by domestic violence, empowering them to move beyond trauma towards safety and stability.