President and Chief Executive Officer

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Michael Flood is recognized as a leader locally in California and nationally in the field of hunger relief. During his 31-year career, with the last 21 years as president and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Flood has started new programs and initiatives that have significantly reduced food insecurity while improving the access to nutritious food for millions of adults, children and seniors. Through planning and preparation, Flood ensured that the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank was in a position to respond immediately and impactfully to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Food Bank’s food distribution has increased by 125% since the onset of the pandemic. In 2020, Flood also led the Food Bank to acquire a 256,000-sq-ft building in the City of Industry which has been instrumental to the Food Bank’s pandemic relief efforts and also provides the capacity for future growth.