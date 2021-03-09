Tim Cruickshank

Chief Financial Officer

ImpediMed

In August 2020, Tim Cruikshank was appointed CFO at ImpediMed, Inc., a medical technology company that’s transforming patient care through its digital health platform and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. This appointment came just six months after he was promoted to Interim CFO and executive vice president of finance of the company in March 2020. Right at the time of his initial appointment to interim CFO, the global COVID-19 pandemic began to dramatically change the day-to-day lives of ImpediMed’s employees and the world at large. At this same time, he led a capital raise for the company that was completed in April 2020, raising over AUD $18 million. In less than a year since becoming CFO, he has secured over AUD $40 million in funding for the company, including the capital raise and various government grants and incentives across the company’s locations in the United States, Australia and Greece.