Chief Financial Officer

Papa & Barkley

Papa & Barkley is the #1 California cannabis wellness brand offering topicals and tinctures. With Zeeshan Hyder at its financial helm, the company uses a proprietary, solventless process to manufacture its cannabis products, which are distributed throughout California. Papa & Barkley’s CBD line includes a suite of clean skincare products including their Releaf Body Lotion, Releaf Body Oil and Releaf Repair Cream. Made with clean ingredients and solventless fresh-pressed rosin, these skincare products are pure, potent and effective. Hyder brings a strong business finance acumen to his role at Papa & Barkley. He received his BA in economics from Pomona College and his MBA from Wharton College.