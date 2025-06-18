NVIDIA’s Jamie Allan Discusses Digital Twins As The Future Of Industrial Innovation

Jamie Allan, Director of AdTech & Digital Marketing Industries at NVIDIA, talks about the company’s core mission to build foundational technologies for developers across industries.

He explains how NVIDIA has always focused on solving complex problems, from gaming and CAD to healthcare, automotive and marketing technologies.

One of the areas of innovation discussed is digital twins. These are not just 3D objects but physically accurate representations of products, objects or even entire spaces that can be operated as if real.

Digital twins offer diverse applications, from design and manufacturing to warehousing and marketing, enabling high-quality consumer experiences, XR applications, AI model training, and accessibility simulations. Allan stresses the importance of incorporating the physical properties of products into these digital representations to unlock their “superpowers.”

The interview also touches upon the rapid pace of technological change and NVIDIA’s commitment to supporting various industries as a vertical company. Allan notes a shift from pilot programs to tangible value creation through AI integration across supply chains and ad tech.

NVIDIA is committed to increasing access to computing power and building efficient data centers, which are becoming “AI factories.” This means lots of partnerships and initiatives like the DGX Leptin platform to get developers easier access to localised GPU compute and essential developer tools.