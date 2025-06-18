From Sculpt Fabric to AI: How Knix is Redefining Intimate Apparel and Customer Engagement

Knix founder and president, Joanna Griffiths, shared the strategic pillars behind her brand’s success.

Key initiatives include the launch of a new sculpt fabric collection, offering UV protection and a sleek silhouette for swimwear. Griffiths also emphasized the importance of face-to-face interaction, driving the expansion of brick-and-mortar stores and pop-ups for direct customer engagement and market testing.

After 12 years, Knix remains committed to its core mission: creating “better underwear” and building a comprehensive intimate apparel company with the world’s largest assortment of leakproof offerings, alongside non-leakproof options in swimwear, shapewear, and activewear.

Advertisement

Griffiths talked about the power of AI in consumer research, personalized marketing, and women’s health topics. She emphasized customer-centricity and how AI can analyze feedback to inform product and marketing decisions.

