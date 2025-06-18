Advertisement
LA Times Studios @ Cannes Lions

From Sculpt Fabric to AI: How Knix is Redefining Intimate Apparel and Customer Engagement

By LA Times Studios Staff
Knix founder and president, Joanna Griffiths, shared the strategic pillars behind her brand’s success.

Key initiatives include the launch of a new sculpt fabric collection, offering UV protection and a sleek silhouette for swimwear. Griffiths also emphasized the importance of face-to-face interaction, driving the expansion of brick-and-mortar stores and pop-ups for direct customer engagement and market testing.

After 12 years, Knix remains committed to its core mission: creating “better underwear” and building a comprehensive intimate apparel company with the world’s largest assortment of leakproof offerings, alongside non-leakproof options in swimwear, shapewear, and activewear.

Griffiths talked about the power of AI in consumer research, personalized marketing, and women’s health topics. She emphasized customer-centricity and how AI can analyze feedback to inform product and marketing decisions.

