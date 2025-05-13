Crow Comedy Inc

Owner, Artistic and Executive Director

Nicole Blaine is the owner, artistic and executive director of Crow Comedy Inc., a Santa Monica-based nonprofit dedicated to advancing social equity through humor and storytelling. With over a decade in the comedy industry, she has produced live shows in Los Angeles and New York, created comedy festivals like Bergamot Comedy Fest and released stand-up specials including Life’s A Bit on Amazon Prime through Comedy Dynamics. At Crow, Blaine champions underrepresented voices – BIPOC, women, LGBTQIA+ and artists of all ages and abilities – through educational workshops, storytelling programs and curated performances. Her most recent initiative, Storyectomy, harnesses the healing power of storytelling to address mental health topics such as cancer survivorship, homelessness, maternal mental health, grief, addiction and veteran reintegration. Her mission is rooted in empathy, inclusion and community-building, using comedy as a tool for social change. Through Blaine’s leadership, Crow Comedy has become a vital cultural platform that uplifts diverse voices while reshaping the future of comedy.

