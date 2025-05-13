Boss Babes

CEO & Founder

Samantha N. Dang-Tran is the CEO and founder of Boss Babes, a women-led organization dedicated to empowering minority and LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs through mentorship, funding and business development resources. A former lawyer and award-winning law professor, she brings over 20 years of experience to her advocacy, recently representing Asian and Latina artists nominated for the 67th Grammy Awards and leading the only Vietnamese American media company to participate in the 73rd Miss Universe Pageant. Dang-Tran also helms Mia Wynn, a socially conscious fashion brand that supports anti-human trafficking efforts. In the past year, she has been recognized by Amare Magazine as one of the “Hottest Entrepreneurs of 2024,” received a legislative award for her advocacy work and supported wildfire relief across California. Through Boss Babes, Dang-Tran has directly contributed to the launch and growth of dozens of women-owned businesses, ranging from restaurants to medical clinics, while championing authentic representation and inclusion in both business and entertainment.