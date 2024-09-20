UCLA Acquires 62-Unit Apartment Complex on S. Canfield Ave. for $39M

UCLA reportedly acquired a 62-unit apartment complex at 3301-3305 S. Canfield Ave. for $39 million, or $629,000 per unit, for a newly constructed building that will provide student housing. It’s intended for use by graduate students with two-bedroom units renting for $1,793 per resident per month and three-bedroom units renting for $1,793 per resident per month.

The property is located near the future UCLA biotech hub at the former Westside Pavilion mall as well as the university’s graduate architecture program.

Known as the Canfield Apartments, the furnished units will be available for move-in beginning on Oct. 1. Community amenities include an indoor/outdoor fitness center, a coworking lounge with a separate conference room, two large sundeck lounges with barbecues and 360-degree views, and Amazon package lockers.