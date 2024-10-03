Advertisement
Fairfield Residential Made Two Acquisitions in Corona Totaling $191.5M

(Tim - stock.adobe.com)
Fairfield Residential made two acquisitions in Corona totaling $191.5 million for the Marquessa Villas Apartments & Townhomes and the Deerwood Apartments. The acquisitions were part of a portfolio sale by CapitaLand International USA. Maquessa Villas located at 2235 Treehouse Lane includes 336 units, while Deerwood Apartments at 2215 E. Lakewood Place has 316 units.

Singapore-based CapitaLand International USA originally acquired the properties as part of a 16-property, $835-million transaction in 2018. It has recently sold several other properties that were part of the original portfolio, including the nearby Ashton Apartments, which was sold in September for $136.5 million.

Fairfield Residential is headquartered in San Diego and is one of the largest apartment owners in the country. It owns more than 42,000 apartments across 30 different markets nationwide.

