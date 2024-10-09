Withum Launches ‘Power in the PLUS’ Campaign

Withum, a leading global advisory, accounting and consulting firm, recently launched a new brand and advertising campaign, ‘Power in the PLUS.’ The campaign spotlights the plus sign icon seen in the firm’s logo and the meaning behind it.

Jin Park, Withum’s creative services director, led the creative direction and execution of the campaign.

“The plus sign in our logo is unique to Withum,” said Park. “It’s symbolic of our community of positive professionals who serve our clients with unwavering integrity. Combining entrepreneurial energy plus inclusive teamwork, we add value to every relationship through our dynamic approach to problem-solving. That truly is the power in the plus.”

“Withum’s mission is to be that ‘plus one’ to our clients, being their trusted advisor throughout their growth journey,” said Rhonda Maraziti, partner and chief marketing officer for Withum. “Our highly responsive team members deliver industry expertise and world-class tax, accounting and advisory solutions that will level up our clients’ success.”

Withum’s ‘Power in the Plus’ ad campaign includes a set of 30-second commercials, featuring actual employees of the firm with Lauren Naples, Partner, and Brandon Yip, Senior Manager, holding lead roles. The commercials are currently airing on television business news outlets CNBC, Fox Business News and Bloomberg Television. Additionally, digital ads can be found on outdoor media such as EV charging stations across Southern California.