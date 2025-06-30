Culver City Digital Asset Management Platform Stackup Raises $4.2 Million

Stackup, a Culver City-based digital asset management platform designed to streamline crypto operations for crypto businesses, raised a $4.2-million Seed funding round led by 1kx, with participation from Y Combinator, Goodwater Capital, Soma Capital, Amino Capital and Digital Currency Group. The investment will accelerate the development of the Stackup platform, allowing the team to continue developing solutions that simplify crypto operations for businesses. The company was founded in 2021.

Coinciding with the influx of new capital, it launched a new direct banking integration feature that directly addresses the fragmentation between traditional and crypto operations. Businesses can now connect their bank accounts to their Stackup wallet, enabling seamless, non-custodial ACH transfers between their bank and wallet within their existing payment workflows.

“Our mission at Stackup is to provide businesses with the tools they need to manage their digital assets with the same level of efficiency and control they expect from traditional financial systems,” said John Rising, chief executive and co-founder of Stackup, in a statement.

Additionally, Stackup has expanded its support blockchains to include Ethereum, Base, Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Avalanche, and BSC.

Information for this article was sourced from Stackup.