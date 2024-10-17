IGH Hotels & Resorts Opens Regent Santa Monica Beach

The Regent brand has returned to the shores of the United States with the opening of Regent Santa Monica Beach, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio. This beachfront resort cements the reimagined Regent brand with the goal of combining the glamour of Los Angeles with the splendor of the coast.

Regent Santa Monica Beach reintroduces the legendary Regent name to Los Angeles and becomes the brand’s first flagship property within the Americas. Originally located in Beverly Hills and famously known as the setting for the film “Pretty Woman,” Regent returns just steps from the famed Santa Monica Pier. The destination resort features base rooms starting at 720 square feet – and suites, public spaces, restaurants and an elevated pool deck overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Younes Atallah, general manager of Regent Santa Monica Beach, shared, “It is an honor to reintroduce this legacy brand to Southern California and ignite a new era of unforgettable memories for our guests in Santa Monica. Our resort captures the unique allure of Santa Monica in a serene setting where you can disconnect from the outside world and experience Regent’s legendary hospitality on your terms.”

The design direction is helmed by Chantell Walsh of Strategic Hotels & Resorts. Award-winning interior studio Wimberly Interiors designed the resort’s guestrooms, incorporating the soothing hues of the Pacific Ocean. The design of the on-site Guerlain Wellness Spa blends a coastal California aesthetic with a Mediterranean style. The special events venues feature warm wood tones, marquetry overlaid and floral motifs creating a unique elegance in each meeting space. Specialty spaces, notably the Jacaranda Ballroom, bring forward unique design elements, boasting 6,100 sq. ft. of interior space and an additional 3,000 sq. ft. foyer.

Tom Rowntree, vice president of global luxury & lifestyle brands at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “As we open the doors to Regent Santa Monica Beach, we celebrate not only the homecoming of Regent to the Americas but a new chapter for the brand that will usher in an unprecedented level of luxury along Santa Monica’s prized coast. Half a century ago, Regent Hotels & Resorts pioneered modern luxury hospitality by introducing amenities that are hospitality hallmarks today. As we welcome Regent back to Los Angeles, the brand sets its sights on innovating luxury travel with a resort that will redefine Southern California hospitality and set a new standard for elegance, serenity and thoughtful service.”

The resort has 167 guestrooms and suites with most offering panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, Santa Monica Beach and its namesake pier.