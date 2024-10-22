BMO Names Michele Havens Head of U.S. Wealth Management

BMO has named Michele Havens to succeed Shannon Kennedy (who is retiring) as the head of BMO Wealth Management. Havens, who most recently was the president of Northern Trust’s West Region, will now lead the BMO team from her Los Angeles office.

In this new position, Havens is responsible for leading the company’s U.S. Wealth Management business including family office, investment management, trust, estate, private and business banking business. She and her team work with high-net-worth families and their related charitable entities, bringing an uncompromising focus on clients. In addition, she is a member of the BMO US Management Committee.

While at Northern Trust for 24 years, Havens advised CEOs and ultra-high net worth individuals on their banking, asset management, fiduciary and planning needs. As an executive vice president and member of the Wealth Management Executive Committee, Michele participated in setting overall strategy for the firm. Since assumed responsibility for the Western U.S. in 2019. During her leadership the West Region was delivering historic levels of growth. This success was achieved by elevating the long-term operating performance of teams by focusing on talent management, effective collaboration, and a passionate drive for excellence.

Havens draws from experiences and expertise acquired as a senior banking, wealth management and financial services executive at respected publicly traded financial institutions. She began her career in New York with JP Morgan where her career as a portfolio manager began.

Havens has chaired nonprofit boards and several committees. She currently serves as a director of two nonprofit boards: the UCLA Anderson School of Management Board of Advisors and the Marymount High School Board of Trustees, along with various Finance and Investment Committees. She is an active member of the Young President’s Organization (YPO) of Los Angeles where she has chaired the Membership Committee. She has served as board chair and president and led organizations through growth and transformation, including multiple CEO successions.

She remains active with the Los Angeles CEO Council and Chamber of Commerce, the Los Angeles Women in Leadership Group, and the National Charity League – Los Angeles where she serves as secretary. Prior activities include the United Way of Greater Los Angeles Board of Directors, the LA Legends Club, Vistage International and Woodland Park Zoo Board of Directors.

Havens holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in finance and marketing from Boston College and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

In a LinkedIn post, Havens noted that she is committed “to building upon the strong foundation and continuing the excellent work underway at BMO.”

She continued, “Thank you, Shannon Kennedy, for the legacy you have created. You have undoubtedly shaped the wealth and family office segments and the broader BMO U.S. organization in significant ways.”

Havens added that she is excited to be a part of BMO and work toward creating a “future-ready bank” powered by technology and “a winning culture.”

