Joey King Receives 2024 WIF Max Mara ‘Face Of The Future’ Award

Joey King, dressed by Max Mara, attends Max Mara at the 2024 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award Recipient Cocktail Event at Chateau Marmont on October 23.

Leading fashion brand Max Mara celebrated actress Joey King as the 2024 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award recipient at an exclusive cocktail event at the Chateau Marmont on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti, granddaughter of the founder and Max Mara Fashion Group board member, hosted the celebration, which featured a performance by DJ Mia Moretti.

King is the 19th recipient of the annual WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award in recognition of her acting achievements and embodiment of “timeless style and grace.” King was also on hand at the 2024 WIF Honors event on Thursday, October 24th at the Beverly Hilton to receive her award.

As well as King, other notable guests at the event included Elizabeth Banks, Lori Harvey, Justine Lupe, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Sarah Hyland, Liza Koshy, Odeya Rush, Kathy Hilton, Mia Moretti, Larsen Thompson, Johnny Sibilly, Dylan Mulvaney, Tina Craig, Emma Brooks, Shanina Shaik, Sarah Silva, Carmella Rose, Olivia Holt, Sophia Culpo, Jessica Wang, Abigail Cowen, Lexi Underwood, Mishel Prada, Sarah Jeffrey, Danielle Macdonald, Sasha Pieterse, Julia Butters, Tania Sarin, Cara Santana, Stephanie Suganami, Leah Pipes, Lisa Ann Walter, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Camilla Luddington, Logan Lerman, Jack Martin, and more.

Founded in 1951 by the late visionary Achille Maramotti, Max Mara is known globally for its elite expressions of Italian luxury and style. A contemporary collection of ready-to-wear and accessories for today’s powerful women. Recognized for its timeless designs and its luxurious fabrics, Max Mara is distributed in 2,700 locations in more than

100 countries worldwide. The Max Mara Fashion Group counts nine different brands. The company remains privately held and managed by the Maramotti family.

Founded in 1973 as Women In Film, Los Angeles, WIF advocates for and advances the careers of women working in the screen industries, to achieve parity and transform culture. WIF supports women and people of marginalized genders in front of and behind the camera and across all levels of experience. The organization works to change culture through its distinguished pipeline programs; advocating for gender parity through research, education, and media campaigns; and it builds a community centered around these goals. Membership is open to all screen industry professionals.

Past recipients of the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award include Yara Shahidi, Lili Reinhart, Zazie Beetz, Gemma Chan, Elizabeth Debicki, Alexandra Shipp, Zoey Deutch, Natalie Dormer, Kate Mara, Rose Byrne, Hailee Steinfeld, Chloë Grace Moretz, Katie Holmes, Zoe Saldaña, Elizabeth Banks, Ginnifer Goodwin, Emily Blunt and Maria Bello.

