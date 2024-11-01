Orange County Transportation Authority Acquires New Headquarters

The Orange County Transportation Authority acquired a 220,000-square-foot office building at 2677 N. Main St. in Santa Ana that will serve as its new headquarters. The move is expected to save approximately $50 million over the next 30 years compared with the lease at its current space. The agency is moving less than a mile from its current headquarters on Main Street in Orange.

“This acquisition is not just a financial decision, it’s a strategic investment in the future of our transportation agency,” said Darrell Johnson, OCTA chief executive, in a statement.

The transition is expected to happen within three years while a new board and conference center are added and other improvements are made. The building had significant upgrades in place. It’s equipped with modern amenities, including recently installed solar panels, and it achieved LEED Gold Certification.