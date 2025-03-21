2025 Top 25 Credit Unions in Southern California

LA Times Studios presents the 25 largest credit unions headquartered in Southern California ranked by assets as of Dec. 31, 2024.

The list includes credit unions headquartered in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Financial information was provided by the National Credit Union Administration, the federal agency that oversees the credit union industry.

As a group, the 25 largest credit unions headquartered in Southern California had $118 billion in assets. They employ more than 13,000 people and operate more than 500 branches combined.