The 100 Largest Law Firms in L.A. County for 2023

L.A. Times B2B Publishing is proud to present “Top Law Firms,” a list of the 100 leading law firms in Los Angeles County. The list is ranked by the number of attorneys in Los Angeles County offices.

To compile the list, B2B Publishing surveyed local, regional and national law firms and asked them to provide information about the number of attorneys and practice groups in their local offices. Participation was voluntary. There were no fees attached. Some firms may have qualified for the list, but declined to provide information.

In an effort to provide context about the type of work performed by these firms, each participant was asked to provide a breakdown of their total attorney headcount into the four most common practice group areas in L.A. County: corporate, litigation, real estate, and labor and employment. Some firms chose not to provide this breakdown by practice group and were not featured in the subsequent lists.

These 100 leading law firms employ 6,917 local attorneys and more than 11,000 total local employees. The list is ranked by total number of attorneys in L.A. County offices. In case of a tie, firms are ranked by the number of local partners and then alphabetically. All efforts were made to ensure the accuracy of the list, but errors and omissions are possible due to the constantly shifting nature of the industry.