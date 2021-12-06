Executive Director

Streetlights

Since 2007, Adele Wilson has been with Streetlights helping to redress the gender and race inequities behind-the-camera. As a job training, placement and career advancement organization, Streetlight’s mission is to create careers, not just jobs, for underrepresented young women and men from diverse backgrounds while increasing diversity throughout the entertainment industry. Over the past 24 months during the pandemic, Wilson has worked tirelessly to keep Streetlights a viable, thriving entity in creating diversity in the Hollywood community.