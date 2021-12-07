CEO/Founder

Type: A Brands

Allison Moss has 22 years of prior marketing and management experience working with some of the biggest beauty companies in the business. Yet her passion for wanting to bring cleaner, safer beauty & personal care products to market brought her to where she is today as the founder & CEO of Type: A Brands. Since launching the company three years ago, Moss has created award-winning, non-toxic, high-performance body care items. This includes the hero product, a game-changing aluminum-free deodorant.