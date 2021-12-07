Chief Operating Officer

Advantage Marketing

Alma Ramirez has over 20 years of media and marketing experience, playing a critical role for accounts as lead planner and negotiator for all traditional media. She has established strong relationships with both local and national media vendors, an expert at securing the best pricing and maximum added value with all media buys. Ramirez headed up the California expansion of Advantage Marketing. As a Chicago-based agency with a large percentage of clients on the West Coast, she saw the opportunity to expand the agency footprint in California.